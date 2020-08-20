France's Macron says must preserve stability in eastern Mediterranean

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the press conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Fort de Bregancon, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, on August 20, 2020. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France and Germany agreed on the need to preserve stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and respect for the law.

Macron also said France and Germany had agreed to continue dialogue in coming days.

Macron was speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Fort de Bregancon, the traditional summer residence of French leaders in southern France.