France's Macron asks for quick transition to civilian rule in Mali

French President Emmanuel Macron watches as German Chancellor Angela Merkel departs after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France and Germany condemned the coup in Mali and wanted the quickest possible transition to civilian rule.

Macron also said that nothing would distract from the fight against Islamist violence in Sahel.

France’s armed force minister said on Thursday that France will pursue its military operations in Mali against Islamic fighters despite the ousting of the country’s president two days ago by a coup.