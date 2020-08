French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the press conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Fort de Bregancon, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, on August 20, 2020. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France was ready to give Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny all necessary assistance, including asylum.

Macron also said that France and Germany were ready to provide Navalny medical help.

Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they believe was laced with poison.