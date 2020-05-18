Business News
May 18, 2020 / 3:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Franco-German initiative on fund is major step forward: Macron

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video conference at the Elysee Palace, Paris, France, May 18, 2020. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - A Franco-German initiative to set up a 500 billion euros ($544.75 billion) Recovery Fund able to offer grants to the countries and regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis is a major step forward, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron also told reporters during a joint video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that for the first time, France and Germany had proposed for the European Union to raise debt jointly.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below