Merkel, Macron agree to coordinate more on corona travel restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting at Fort de Bregancon, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, on August 20, 2020. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Thursday to coordinate more closely on travel restrictions related to the coronavirus, the chancellor said after bilateral talks on Thursday.

“We agreed we will work much more closely with each other so we give people the feeling that similar things are being done in the Schengen area,” Merkel told reporters in France.

“At the moment even in Germany it is a big problem that the rules are different from state to state and people don’t understand,” she said, adding that while she wanted to avoid closing borders again, countries had to act in a coordinated way.