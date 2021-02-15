Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
France

France fines Google 1.1 million euros over hotel rankings practices

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris, France, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Google Ireland and Google France have agreed to pay a 1.1 million euros ($1.34 million) fine after a probe found that Google’s hotel rankings could be misleading for consumers, France’s finance ministry and fraud watchdog said on Monday.

The ministry and watchdog also said in a statement that Google has amended its hotel rankings practices since September 2019.

($1 = 0.8238 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up