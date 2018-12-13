Cyber pirates hack French foreign ministry webpage

PARIS (Reuters) - Hackers have stolen data from a French foreign ministry website created for citizens traveling abroad, the ministry said on Thursday.

The breach raises questions about the security of French government websites, though the ministry sought to reassure users that the stolen information was not highly sensitive and that Ariane site was safe to use.

“Personal data registered during registration on the Ariane platform has been stolen,” it said in a statement. “This data could be misused but with limited effect as the information does not include sensitive financial material or data likely to disclose destinations.”

The Ariane site, which tells travelers to “stay connected for your security”, was set up in 2010 to enable French citizens to receive security-related updates while abroad.

It was not immediately clear where the hackers originated from.