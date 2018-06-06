FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 6, 2018 / 9:34 AM / in an hour

Blast at grain silo in eastern France leaves several injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - An explosion at a grain storage facility in the eastern French city of Strasbourg seriously injured three people on Wednesday morning, emergency services said.

Smoke rises after an explosion at a grain silo that injured several people on the site of the company Silostra, located on the Rhine River port, in Strasbourg, France, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, which set ablaze the silo located on the banks of the river Rhine, on the border with Germany.

The site is owned by agricultural cooperative Comptoir agricole. Local grain brokers said it had a storage capacity of 40,000 tonnes.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Comptoir agricole declined to comment.

France is the European Union’s largest grains producer and exporter. The Rhine serves an important route for transporting grain from eastern France to northern European countries like Germany and the Netherlands.

Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac in Strasbourg, additional reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.