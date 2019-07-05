French cereal crop ratings fall after heatwave, harvest underway

PARIS (Reuters) - The condition of French cereal crops declined in the week to July 1, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, suggesting a negative impact from a record-breaking heatwave.

In a weekly crop report, FranceAgriMer estimated that 75% of soft wheat was in good or excellent condition by Monday, down from 80% a week earlier although still above a year-earlier score of 73%.

Spring barley saw the sharpest deterioration, with the good/excellent rating losing 10 points to 76%.

For winter barley, FranceAgriMer rated 73% of crops as good/excellent, down from 75% from a week earlier.

Some 22% of the winter barley area had been harvested, up from 1% a week earlier, FranceAgriMer said.