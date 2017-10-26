FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French health regulator withdraws license for Bayer weedkiller
October 26, 2017

French health regulator withdraws license for Bayer weedkiller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French health and environment regulator ANSES said on Thursday it had withdrawn the license for Bayer’s Basta F1 weedkiller made with glufosinate-ammonium, citing uncertainty over its effect on health following a review.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

The product, which is used to spray vineyards, fruit orchards and vegetables, was the only weedkiller containing glufosinate authorized in France, ANSES said in a statement.

Glufosinate is an alternative to glyphosate, the world’s most popular weedkiller substance which is currently the subject of fierce debate in the European Union over whether its license should be extended.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
