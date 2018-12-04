Iliad includes Netflix, Amazon's voice assistant in its new set-top box

Guests waits before French telecoms operator Iliad the media conference in Milan, Italy, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Iliad is including a Netflix subscription and Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa among the key features of its new set-top box as it seeks to revive declining sales, chief executive Thomas Reynaud said on Tuesday.

The telecoms operator’s much-awaited new set-top box, dubbed Freebox Delta and designed by Jasper Morrison, will also contained an improved internet speed and data storage, as well as the audio technology of French start-up firm Devialet.

The Freebox Delta is offered at a price of 49.99 euros ($57) per month, roughly 10 euros more than the previous version, which dates from 2010 and also bundles television, internet and fixed telephone services.

Another box with fewer services, dubbed Freebox One, will start at a price of 29.99 euros per month for the first year.

(The story corrects to read “for the first year” in last paragraph, not two years)