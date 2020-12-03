Indonesia eager to clinch French Rafale fighter jets deal soon: La Tribune

PARIS (Reuters) - Negotiations between France and Indonesia for the purchase of 48 French Rafale fighter jets are advancing at a fast pace and a deal could be inked soon, French website La Tribune.fr said on Thursday, citing several sources.
Indonesia would like to seal a deal before the end of the year but French negotiators want to take the time necessary to fine-tune the details, it said.
