French inflation slowed down in September

PARIS (Reuters) - French consumer prices fell 0.4% in September compared to August, giving a year-on-year inflation rate of 1.1%, according to EU-harmonised data published on Tuesday that confirmed earlier forecasts.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has a target for inflation within the euro zone coming in at just below 2%, but inflation data has consistently undershot that target since 2013, highlighting the region’s sluggish economic performance.