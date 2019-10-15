Business News
October 15, 2019 / 6:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

French inflation slowed down in September

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French consumer prices fell 0.4% in September compared to August, giving a year-on-year inflation rate of 1.1%, according to EU-harmonised data published on Tuesday that confirmed earlier forecasts.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has a target for inflation within the euro zone coming in at just below 2%, but inflation data has consistently undershot that target since 2013, highlighting the region’s sluggish economic performance.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below