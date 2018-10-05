FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 6:35 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

France raises questions over disappearance of Interpol chief

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is puzzled by the disappearance of Interpol president Meng Hongwei, reported missing after traveling from the country to his native China, and is concerned about threats received by his wife, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

“Exchanges with Chinese authorities continue,” the ministry said in a statement. “France is puzzled about the situation of Interpol’s president and concerned about the threats made to his wife.”

Meng’s family have not heard from him since Sept. 25, the ministry added, earlier than the Sept. 29 date police sources had previously reported.

His wife, who contacted police in Lyon, the French city where the international police agency is based, had also said she had received threats by phone and on social media, according to the ministry.

(Fixes Meng Hongwei’s name on second reference.)

Reporting by Simon Carraud, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Richard Balmforth

