France says it has no information on investigation of Interpol's Meng

PARIS (Reuters) - The French interior ministry said on Sunday that it had no information on the latest developments concerning Interpol President Meng Hongwei, after China’s antigraft watchdog said Meng was being investigated for suspected violations of the law.

Meng, who is also a vice minister of public security in China, had been reported missing after traveling from France, where Interpol is based, to China. His wife has been placed under police protection after receiving threats.

Asked about the latest development in China, a spokesman for the interior ministry replied: “No information.”