October 7, 2018 / 6:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Interpol says China's Meng resigns as president of organization

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Interpol said on Sunday that Meng Hongwei - whom China says is being investigated over suspected violations of the law - had resigned as president of the international police organization.

“Today, Sunday 7 October, (at) the Interpol General Secretariat in Lyon, France received the resignation of Mr Meng Hongwei as President of Interpol with immediate effect,” Interpol said in a statement.

Interpol said South Korean national Kim Jong Yang would becomes its acting president, while it would appoint a new president at a Nov 18-21 meeting of the organization in Dubai.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by William Maclean

