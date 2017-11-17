FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron says Iran misunderstands France's 'balanced' position in region
November 17, 2017 / 4:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron says Iran misunderstands France's 'balanced' position in region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Iran misunderstood France’s “balanced” position in the region, which centered on not taking sides between Sunni and Shi‘ites, adding that Tehran should be less aggressive in the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the COP23 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Speaking in Gothenburg, Macron said he wanted Iran to clarify the strategy around its ballistic missile program.

Macron also said he would welcome Saad al-Hariri in Paris on Saturday as Lebanon’s prime minister and expected him to return to Beirut in the “coming days, weeks.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander

