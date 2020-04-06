Macron calls on Iran to respect nuclear obligations: Elysee

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech at the end of a visit to the Kolmi-Hopen protective face masks factory, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou near Angers, France March 31, 2020. Loic Venance/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran to respect its nuclear obligations in a conversation with President Hassan Rohani, adding that this was the moment when the international community must come together to fight the coronavirus.

“He (Macron) hoped that Iran would turn to the respect of its nuclear obligations, refrain from taking new measures contrary to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and contribute to the easing of regional tensions,” Elysee said in a statement.