France says takes U.S. claims Iran violated U.N. resolutions seriously

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was taking accusations by the United States that Iran had violated two U.N. Security Council resolutions seriously and urged Iran to comply with all its international commitments.

File photo: A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the U.S., Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Iran on Tuesday of supplying Yemen’s Houthi rebels with a missile that was fired into Saudi Arabia in July and called for the U.N. to hold Tehran accountable for violating two U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“We take these American indications seriously and attach utmost importance to Iran’s compliance with all of its international obligations, including the weapons’ transfer bans provided for in UN Security Council Resolutions 2216 and 2231,” deputy foreign ministry spokesman Alexandre Georgini told reporters in a daily briefing.

He did not respond when asked whether Paris supported potential measures at the Security Council.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that he expected a “challenging” meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran when he travels there later this month. He is due to discuss Iran’s ballistic missile program, which Paris says goes against U.N. Security Council resolutions, and its regional activities.

“We have deep disagreements with Iran (on the ballistic issue) ... and the way in which Iran is discreetly or through proxies trying to create a direct channel to the Mediterranean,” he said after a Security Council meeting at the United Nations on Oct. 31.