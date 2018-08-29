Iran dismisses French restriction on its diplomats to travel to Iran: IRNA

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday, reacting to a Reuters report that France has told its diplomats to postpone all non-essential travel to Iran, said Iran should be vigilant against “enemies” trying to affect ties between the countries.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet meet the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran August 29, 2018. Official President.ir Website/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters reported on Tuesday that France has told its diplomats and Foreign Ministry officials to postpone indefinitely all non-essential travel to Iran, citing a foiled bomb plot and a hardening of Tehran’s attitude towards France.

“The relations between Iran and Europe, especially Iran and France have some enemies, and we should be vigilant against their actions,” Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

“The restriction on the French diplomats’ travel (to Iran) is not correct.”