France tells Iran new sanctions loom if missile talks fail

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - France is ready to impose further sanctions against Iran if no progress is made in talks over its ballistic missile program, the French foreign minister said on Friday.

“We are ready, if the talks don’t yield results, to apply sanctions firmly, and they know it,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters.

Diplomats previously told Reuters in private that France, Britain and other EU countries were considering new economic sanctions against Tehran.

Those could include asset freezes and travel bans on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Iranians developing the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program, three diplomats said.