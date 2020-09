French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he attends a news conference at the Pine Residence, the official residence of the French ambassador to Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would travel to Iraq on Wednesday, his first visit to the country, after two days in Lebanon.

French officials have said Paris was concerned by a resurgence in Iraq of the Islamic State group, which is profiting from political uncertainty in the country and rivalries between Iran and the United States in the region.