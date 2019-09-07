France hopes new Italian government will help boost ties: Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire delivers a speech at the MEDEF union summer forum renamed La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF, at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday he hoped the arrival of a new Italian government would strengthen bilateral ties between Rome and Paris as well as their cooperation on European matters.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti forum in Cernobbio, Le Maire said he had phoned Italy’s new Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri to congratulate him and hoped a meeting with him next week in Helsinki could pave the way for new French-Italian initiatives, including economic projects.