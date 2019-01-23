France denounces Salvini's 'unacceptable' remarks ahead of 2019 European vote

PARIS (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s comments on Wednesday that he hoped the French would not choose President Emmanuel Macron’s party in European parliament elections this year were “unacceptable”, France’s foreign ministry said.

“These unfounded statements should be read in the context of domestic Italian politics. They are unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a daily online briefing.

Italy’s ambassador had been reminded of the “boundaries” that should be observed for Franco-Italian relations to remain friendly and cooperative, the spokeswoman added.