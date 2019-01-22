Italy's Salvini says France has no interest in stabilizing Libya

FILE PHOTO: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends a news conference after a cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 20 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, continuing a war of words between Rome and Paris, said on Monday that France had no interest in bringing calm to violence-ravaged Libya because of its energy interests.

“In Libya, France has no interest in stabilizing the situation, probably because it has oil interests that are opposed to those of Italy,” Salvini told Canale 5 TV station.

France’s foreign ministry on Monday summoned Italy’s ambassador after Salvini’s fellow deputy prime minister, Luigi Di Maio, accused Paris of creating poverty in Africa and generating mass migration to Europe.