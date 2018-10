ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday dubbed European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici as enemies of Europe.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini speaks during a meeting in Milan, Italy, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

“The enemies of Europe are those sealed in the bunker of Brussels. It’s Juncker and Moscovici who have brought fear and job insecurity to Europe,” Salvini said during a joint press conference with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.