FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends the ceremony of the 2nd Indo-French Professional Meetings for the Film and Television Industry, in Mumbai, India, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that Italy - which has been engaged in diplomatic clashes with France of late - could be accommodating when faced with important matters such as its economy and immigration.

“When we arrive at a moment when action is needed, Italy can bend,” Le Drian told France Inter radio.