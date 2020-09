FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a news conference with Iraq's President Barham Salihat (not pictured), in Baghdad, Iraq September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Friday at the Elysee Palace in Paris, his office said on Thursday.

Ouattara said in early August he would seek re-election in October, formally accepting the ruling party’s nomination to be its candidate and defying opponents who say the constitution forbids a third term.