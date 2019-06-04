French ride-hailing app Kapten names new CEO as co-founders step down

PARIS (Reuters) - French ride-hailing app Kapten, one of many such firms looking to take on the likes of Uber, named Sebastien Oebel as its new chief executive and added that its co-founders would be stepping down from the company.

Yan Hascoet founded Kapten, which was initially known as Chauffeur Prive, back in 2011 along with Othmane Bouhlal and Omar Benmoussa, and they eventually sold a majority stake in the company to German car company Daimler.

Last month, Kapten won approval from Transport for London to launch its services in the British capital and take on the likes of Uber as well as the city’s historic black cabs.