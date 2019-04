FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint statement with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron discussed by phone the situation in Libya with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, on Saturday, the French Presidency said in a statement.

The two leaders “stressed the importance of a political solution to the current crisis, in respect of humanitarian law and of the Security Council resolution,” the statement said

“France will continue to support the U.N. mediation in Libya”.