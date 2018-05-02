Libyan commander Haftar faces torture allegation in French lawsuit

PARIS (Reuters) - A lawsuit has been filed in France against Libyan army commander Khalifa Haftar alleging torture and barbarism, the plaintiff’s lawyer in France, Rachel Lindon, said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Libya's eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar attends General Security conference, in Benghazi, Libya, October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

The suit, which aims to get the French government to open an investigation into operations by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), was filed last month on behalf of a Canadian-Libyan living in Canada.

Several members of the plaintiff’s family were killed during a three-year LNA campaign to take control of Benghazi, Libya’s second city.

The complaint was filed as Haftar, 75, was receiving medical treatment in Paris after falling ill during a foreign tour.

Haftar’s LNA is aligned with a government based in eastern Libya which has opposed a rival, internationally backed government in the capital, Tripoli.

A former commander in long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi’s army, Haftar has gradually extended his grip on Libya’s east and parts of the south.

A separate war crimes complaint was filed last October in the United States by independent activist Emadeddin Muntasser, who said on Wednesday that that case was “in progress”.