Doctors ending life support for quadriplegic French man

PARIS (Reuters) - Doctors have decided to end life support for a quadriplegic French man whose case has torn apart his family and has been taken to the United Nations.

A family source, who declined to be named, said on Tuesday that doctors would be ending life support for the man in question - Vincent Lambert - during the day.

On Monday, Lambert’s mother had brought her case to the United Nations, seeking diplomatic pressure to keep her son on life support, against the wishes of others in the family who have said it is more humane to end his treatment.