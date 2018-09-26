FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018

LVMH to relaunch Parisian fashion house Jean Patou

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH has bought a majority stake in Jean Patou with a view to relaunching the pret-a-porter line at the French fashion house best known for its perfumes.

FILE PHOTO - A man takes a selfie in front of a Louis Vuitton store in Cannes, France, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LVMH bought the stake from British group Designer Parfums, a spokesman for the French company said, confirming a report on the Fashion Network website. Financial terms were not disclosed.

LVMH has recruited former Nina Ricci creative director Guillaume Henry, who helped resurrect Carven, to breathe new life into the Parisian maison.

Founded in 1912, the brand was an early innovator in sportswear but is now known mainly for its fragrances, especially its perfume “Joy”, the same name that LVMH brand Dior gave its most recent women’s perfume.

Reporting by Pascale Denis; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
