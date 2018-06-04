FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 9:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron's chief of staff will prove he did nothing illicit: Elysee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff, Alexis Kohler, will respond to allegations of conflict of interest by proving he did nothing untoward, the president’s office said on Monday.

Macron’s office said in a statement that the complaint lodged by anti-graft group Anticor was based on media reports containing erroneous information, and added:

“Mr Kohler will provide all the documents needed to show that his behavior respected the rule of law at all times.”

Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Richard Lough

