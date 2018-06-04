Macron's chief of staff will prove he did nothing illicit: Elysee

PARIS (Reuters) - Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff, Alexis Kohler, will respond to allegations of conflict of interest by proving he did nothing untoward, the president’s office said on Monday.

Macron’s office said in a statement that the complaint lodged by anti-graft group Anticor was based on media reports containing erroneous information, and added:

“Mr Kohler will provide all the documents needed to show that his behavior respected the rule of law at all times.”