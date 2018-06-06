FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Investigators search French finance ministry over Macron adviser probe: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Investigators were carrying out searches at the French finance ministry on Wednesday as part of a probe into President Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff, two sources at the ministry said.

French general secretary of the presidency Alexis Kohler arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

France’s financial prosecutor opened an inquiry on Monday into allegations that Alexis Kohler breached conflict of interest rules while working for the state and the Swiss-Italian Mediterranean Shipping Company.

The Elysee Palace has said Kohler had not acted unlawfully and would cooperate with the investigation.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, writing by Michel Rose; editing by John Irish

