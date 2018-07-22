Macron to reorganize private office after bodyguard scandal: source

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered a reorganization of his office after acknowledging failings in the way the presidency handled a scandal over Macron’s top bodyguard who was filmed beating a protester on May Day, a source close to the presidency said on Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron accompanies Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev (not seen) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Alexandre Benalla, long a fixture at Macron’s side, was placed under investigation on Sunday in a case that has sparked a political storm.

The source also told Reuters Macron had deemed the actions of his bodyguard “unacceptable” and “shocking.”