FILE PHOTO: Alexandre Benalla, French President Emmanuel Macron's former senior security officer, attends a hearing by senators from France's upper house at the Senate in Paris, France, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The French prosecutor’s department said on Friday that it wanted Alexandre Benalla, a former bodyguard to President Emmanuel Macron, to appear in court over allegations including the misuse of diplomatic passports and other charges.

Benalla, who was sacked in 2018 after a video emerged of him beating a protester in Paris, had been under scrutiny over his use of diplomatic passports.