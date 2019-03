FILE PHOTO: German Justice Minister Katarina Barley arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Justice Minister Katarina Barley on Tuesday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his plan for “European renaissance”, saying that Europe needed to unite and become stronger.

“Dear @EmmanuelMacron, thanks for this initiative! We Europeans must now come together and make Europe strong together,” Barley, the Social Democrats’ top candidate in European elections in May, wrote on Twitter.