German finance minister backs Macron's plan for Europe

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a media briefing during his visit to Beijing, China, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Tuesday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s vision for Europe, saying Germany would stand by France on reforms to ensure that Europe is capable of acting and that the euro is stable.

“Emmanuel Macron has sent a decisive signal for cohesion in Europe. I think he’s right: Optimism rather than scepticism should determine how we act,” Scholz said in an emailed statement.

“It’s important that we’re sovereign and strong so we are not pushed around in the world. I see us standing side-by-side with Paris when it comes to reforms for a Europe that is capable of acting and a stable euro,” Scholz added.