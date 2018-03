BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said agreeing on a floor price for carbon would be one of Europe’s big battles in the years to come and cautioned that reaching agreement would not be easy.

FILE PHOTO - France's President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech to unveil his strategy to promote French language as part of the International Francophonie Day, before members of the French Academy and other guests, at the French Institute in Paris, France, March 20, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Addressing a conference on financing sustainable growth in Brussels, Macron said the carbon market needed to incentivise better green investments.