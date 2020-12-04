Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
France to launch platform to flag excessive police checks, Macron says

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a joint statement with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (not seen) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France will launch an online platform next year for people to flag any unnecessary checks by police, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

“On police checks, we will set up a national platform with a dedicated dial-in number,” Macron told news website Brut in an interview.

Macron also said that bodycams for police officers would be widely used from June next year.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Geert De Clercq; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Catherine Evans

