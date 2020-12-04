France to launch platform to flag excessive police checks, Macron says

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a joint statement with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (not seen) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France will launch an online platform next year for people to flag any unnecessary checks by police, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

“On police checks, we will set up a national platform with a dedicated dial-in number,” Macron told news website Brut in an interview.

Macron also said that bodycams for police officers would be widely used from June next year.