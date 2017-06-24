FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French President Macron, PM Philippe approval ratings rise: poll
June 24, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 2 months ago

French President Macron, PM Philippe approval ratings rise: poll

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe leave after they posed for a family photo after the first cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 18, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - The popularity of France's President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is on the rise, an Ifop poll showed on Sunday.

Some 64 percent of the people polled said they were satisfied with Macron against 62 percent in May, the Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche showed.

Philippe's approval ratings rose to 64 percent from 55 percent in May.

The Ifop poll of 1,883 people was conducted on June 14-24.

Macron, a centrist who was elected on May 7, designated Philippe, a conservative, to head a government gathering Socialists, Centrists, Republicans and political newcomers, smashing the traditional left-right divide.

Macron's year-old Republic on the Move party (LREM) won a huge parliamentary majority on June 18.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Angus MacSwan

