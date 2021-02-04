Russian court made "huge mistake" in jailing Navalny: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron puts on his protective face mask as he delivers a statement with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Russian court’s sentencing this week of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in prison was a “huge mistake” for the country’s stability, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

“I think this was a huge mistake even for Russian stability,” Macron said of the court decision during an online forum sponsored by the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based thinktank.