President Macron's office says 'no comment' after Trump Twitter attack

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the opening session of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France November 12, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said it had no comment to make after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a series of messages on Twitter on Tuesday criticizing Macron and France.

In a flurry of early morning tweets, Trump mocked Macron for comments about European defense, said Macron was highly unpopular, that French trading practices were unfair and that the country’s economy was in the doldrums.

Asked to comment, the office of the French President said it had nothing to say about the tweets, but added that Macron had made his points about a European army and European defense very clear to Trump during talks they held on Saturday in Paris.