FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he gives a speech on health research at the Necker Hospital in Paris, France December 4, 2020. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for respect after Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan described him as a burden on France.

Macron also told news website Brut that Erdogan was limiting freedoms for Turkish people.

Erdogan said he hoped France would soon get rid of Macron.