FILE PHOTO: France's President Emmanuel Macron arrives on December 13, 2018 in Brussels for a European Summit aimed at discussing the Brexit deal, the long-term budget and the single market. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he continued to believe an economic stabilization function was necessary in the budget of the euro zone and reiterated there was only one achievable deal with London regarding Brexit.

“The deal cannot be subject to renegotiation,” he said of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, speaking in a news conference after a summit of European leaders in Brussels.