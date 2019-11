French Defense Minister Florence Parly arrives to attend a news conference in Paris, France, November 26, 2019 after thirteen French soldiers were killed in Mali when their helicopters collided at low altitude as they swooped in to support ground forces engaged in combat with Islamist militants. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French Defence Minister Florence Parly is heading for Mali to honor the 13 French soldiers killed during an operation on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The soldiers died in Mali when their helicopters collided as they hunted for Islamist militants.