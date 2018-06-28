French startup Syntony takes geolocation underground

PARIS (Reuters) - French startup Syntony, which has designed systems to locate mobile phones in tunnels and subways, is raising 10 million euros ($11.6 million) to fund its international expansion.

Syntony, whose SubWave geolocation system already operates in the subways of Stockholm and Helsinki, is in talks with several other cities including New York, Paris, Toronto, Seattle, Montreal and Los Angeles.

In underground spaces where GPS signals do not pass, SubWave uses mobile phones’ GPS signal captors to calculate users’ positions.

In Stockholm, the system is used to locate passengers’ emergency calls, while New York wants to use it to geolocate photos of technical problems, co-founder Beatrice Korsakissok told Reuters.

In 2016, Syntony opened a New York branch with help from a startup accelerator program run by state-owned French investment bank Bpifrance.