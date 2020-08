FILE PHOTO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at his headquarters in Ramallah in the West Bank, January 22, 2020. Abbas Momani/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The resumption of peace negotiations remain a priority to reach a just solution in the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday.

Macron said he had spoken with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority. “I told him of my determination to work for peace in the Middle East,” Macron said.