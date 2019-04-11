Bayer considers legal options after French court rules for farmer

French cereal farmer Paul Francois, head of the Phyto-Victims association attends a news conference after the verdict in his appeals trial against U.S. Monsanto firm, in Paris, France, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - German chemical group Bayer said it was considering its legal options, including an appeal, after a French court ruled in favor of a farmer who blamed a weedkiller of Bayer’s Monsanto unit for health problems.

Thursday’s ruling by an appeals court in Lyon in southeast France was the latest stage in a decade-long legal tussle between Monsanto and farmer Paul Francois, who says he fell ill after inhaling weedkiller Lasso in 2004.

Bayer said in a statement that its options included filing an appeal with France’s highest court.